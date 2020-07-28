Diana Lee (Ferguson) McMaster
Diana Lee (Ferguson) McMaster died July 25, 2020, in Michigan, the state where she was born on February 8, 1936. She met and married her husband, Loran B. McMaster, Jr. in the Canal Zone in Panama. After getting married in May of 1954 they moved several times before settling in Romney, Indiana where they lived for almost 60 years. They raised their three children there and made many close friends. Diana loved reading, quilting, nature, genealogy, and spending time with her family. She loved country music and was a huge Elvis Presley fan, attending several of his concerts, including his very last one.
Her father Hubert H. Ferguson died in France while fighting in WWII. She was very proud of his service and expressed great patriotism.
She joined the Lutheran Church while in Panama and continued to be an active member at several congregations throughout the rest of her life, most recently at Salem LCMS in Coloma, Michigan.
Diana is survived by her daughter Jessie L (McMaster) Howell, and sons Jeffry S. and William R. McMaster. She also has a grandson Ryan McMaster, two granddaughters, Stephanie Howell and Kimberly Winn, along with two great-grandchildren, Declan and Norah McMaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loran B. McMaster, Jr., grandson Gregory S. Howell, sister Suzanne MacAskill, and brothers Kenneth and Robert Ferguson.
A private burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery in Romney, Indiana next to her husband. Arrangements are by Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Coloma, Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com
