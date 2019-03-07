|
Diana Lynn (Cadman) Stone
Oxford - Diana Lynn (Cadman) Stone, 62, Oxford, passed away quietly at her home with her husband at her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:19 p.m.
Lynn was born in Danville, IL on July 27, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. Cadman and was raised by her late mother and step-father, Normabelle (Hoaks) Cadman Andrews and Robert Andrews. Lynn was raised in Boswell and attended Boswell Elementary School and Benton Central High School. She later received an Associates Degree from Indiana Business College in Business Management. She has resided in Oxford for the past ten years.
Lynn had worked as the Dietary Manager at the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center in Williamsport. Prior to that she had formerly worked in the dietary department at Creasy Springs in Lafayette and at the Fowler Nursing Center.
She was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts and embroidery.
On June 2, 1973, Lynn married John Stone in Fowler, IN.
She leaves behind her husband of 45 years and 9 months along with two daughters, Tracy (Shad) Scolley, Hickman Heights, IN; Amanda Stone, Kramer, IN; a son, Robert Allen Stone, Attica; a grandson, Logan Black, Veedersburg and a granddaughter, Cassidy (Jarrod) Slinker, San Diego, CA; a first cousin who was like a sister to Lynn, Anne Luksza, Sun City, AZ; her aunt and uncle, Betty & Joe Bainbridge, Henderson, NV; her aunt, Hilda Sherman, Georgetown, IL. She was preceded by her mother and her step-father, who was the only Grandpa that Lynn's children ever knew.
Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, March 8th, from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 5:30 p.m. with Father Robert Klemme officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019