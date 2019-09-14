Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Dacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Dacre


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Dacre Obituary
Diane Dacre

Lafayette - Diane Denise (Sparrendahl) Dacre, 59, of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence.

Diane was born December 1, 1959 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Barbara (Metzger) Sparrendahl. She graduated from Jefferson High School. Diane attended Arizona State University and Purdue University earning a degree in art history. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant. Diane was a member of the Navy Club.

She is survived by siblings, Cynthia (Phillip) Martin and Michael Sparrendahl.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Celebrant Denis Horn will be officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society-Cancer.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now