Diane Dacre
Lafayette - Diane Denise (Sparrendahl) Dacre, 59, of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence.
Diane was born December 1, 1959 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Barbara (Metzger) Sparrendahl. She graduated from Jefferson High School. Diane attended Arizona State University and Purdue University earning a degree in art history. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant. Diane was a member of the Navy Club.
She is survived by siblings, Cynthia (Phillip) Martin and Michael Sparrendahl.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Celebrant Denis Horn will be officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society-Cancer.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019