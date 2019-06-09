|
Diane J. (nee Becker) Koval
- - Diane J. Koval (nee Becker) age 86, passed away on March 27th, 2019. Preceeded in death by her parents, George A. Becker and Vivian J. Becker (nee Miller), her son, Mark R. Koval. She is survived by her Aunt Beulah Gray from Delphi, Indiana. Daughters, Natalie (Ron) Senner and Kristine Koval. Grandchildren, Griffin Gessay, Trevor Gessay and Tanya Koval. Siblings ,Claudia (Douglas)Bell and Ronald (Barbara, deceased) Becker. Neices and nephews; Andrea Bell, David Bell. Deidre, Greg, Anita, Cecelia and Clark Becker, cousins, friends from Waukesha, Wi. Diane was born on November 5th, 1932 in Lafayette at home.
She graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Lafayette. Diane lived in Chicago, IL where she worked and took classes at the Chicago Art Institute. She worked at MGIC for twelve years. Diane was a very good cook and her hobbies included knitting, reading and watching the Green Bay Packers. A private family gathering to celebrate her life , will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a .
The cremation was performed by Church and Chappel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 414-476-0052
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 9, 2019