Diane Jo Howe

Lafayette - Diane Jo Howe, 70 of Lafayette passed away at IU Arnett Hospital at 2:26 am on Thursday October 1,2020. She was born in Crawfordsville on June 14,1950 to Everett and Betty Lambert Denham. She was a graduate of Battle Ground High School. She worked at Dynamics Corporation as custodian. She had also worked at Rosewalk Village and McDonalds.

Surviving are her mother in Lafayette and sons Jason Howe of Lafayette and Joseph Andrew Howe, two brothers Kent (Mary) Denham of Lafayette, Stanley (Debbie) Denham of Lafayette and a sister Brenda Denham in TX, grandchildren Andrew (Kelye) Garrison of FL and Marie Garrison of FL. She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Friday in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Friends may call from noon until the time of services. Burial will follow.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
