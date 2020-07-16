Diane K. Binnie
West Lafayette -
Diane M. Binnie passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette at the age of 81. Diane was born in Moline, IL to Florence and John Morgan on April 27, 1939. She grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from Lakeview High School, where she sang in the choir. Diane graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1961, where she majored in Elementary Education. She was also a member of the Pom Dance Team and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at NIU. Later, she would serve as a chapter advisor to Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Purdue University. Diane earned her Master of Science in Education degree from Purdue University.
Diane had a long career as a teacher, mostly teaching fourth grade. She had a passion for her students and took particular interest in their reading, spelling, and penmanship. She was involved in preparing students for annual Spelling Bee competitions. Diane taught in the West Lafayette School System at Morton and Happy Hollow Elementary schools for almost thirty years.
Diane was an active member of Saint Andrew United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered and served for many years.
She was a sports fan, particularly favoring the Purdue Boilermakers and Chicago Cubs.
Diane was a selfless and loving friend, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Always ready with a beautiful smile, she cherished the simplicity of time with her family and friends and was especially proud of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Cindy Colaric of Chicago, IL. Her children Kathy Hinshaw and husband Bill of Monticello, IN and Mike Binnie and wife Kelley of Keller, TX.
Her grandchildren Lauren Hinshaw, Will Hinshaw, Katherine Tobler and husband Nicolas, Caroline Warren and husband James, Madeline De Leon and husband Aaron, and Elizabeth Binnie; and her three great-grandchildren: Behr Michael Tobler, Bond Christian Tobler, and Eloise Grace Warren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends at 11:00am Saturday, July 25 at Saint Andrew United Methodist Church in West Lafayette. The service will be live streamed from the Saint Andrew Church website (andrew-umc.org
).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Andrew United Methodist Church / Jubilee Christmas Program (4703 N 50 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906) or to West Lafayette Schools Education Foundation (https://wlsef.org
). You may also leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.