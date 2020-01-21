|
Diane Lynn (Templeton) Blackwell passed peacefully on the 20th of January, 2020 in Monticello, Indiana at the age of 75.
Diane is survived by her children Kelly Smolek of Monticello, Dr. Brent (Shannon) Blackwell of Indianapolis; her three grandsons Elijah, Samuel and Nathanial Smolek of Idaville; her life partner Carl "Doc" Zarse of Reynolds; and a sister, Vicki Pugh, of Monticello.
Diane was born December 30th, 1944 in Monon, Indiana to the late Russell L. and Lucille J. (Watts) Templeton. She graduated from Monon High School in 1962. She married Robert J. Blackwell in 1964, who passed in 2003. Diane was the manager of White County Abstract formerly Twin Lakes Abstract for 20 years. She also owned and managed Indiana Abstract and Title Company for 20 years in Monticello, Indiana. She loved her job and helping people buy their homes. Her children remember her as a witty, loving, and kind mother who was their biggest supporter.
Diane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, loved playing cards and remembered her bridge group fondly. She loved to garden, which was filled full of garden ornaments and wasn't a fan of the cold. She found herself traveling with Doc to Fort Meyers each year for some sun and visiting friends. She loved spending time with her grandkids and made it a point to have special trips and experiences with them.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
A memorial service celebrating Diane's life will follow at 7pm at the funeral home with Dr. James Elliott officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Diane's life. Diane loved flowers, especially roses, lilies and carnations.
Memorial contributions may be given to White County Council on Aging to benefit transportation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020