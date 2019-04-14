Resources
Lafayette - Diane May Hankins Wallenmeyer passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Her husband of 65 years, William A. Wallenmeyer, predeceased her in 2017.

Diane was born on May 13, 1929 to the late Jim and Alice Hankins. She is survived by her brothers Jim and Tad Hankins, and sister Susan Swynford.

Diane was the loving mother of four children, beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. For details of her memorial and full obituary please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019
