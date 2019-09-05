|
Diane McCauley Achgill
Lafayette - Diane McCauley Achgill, 75, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Lafayette. She was born July 12, 1944, in Logansport, to the late Elmer and Helen (Burkett) Cunningham.
Diane grew up in Knox and Lafayette. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Purdue University. She had five children (one deceased) in her first marriage of 28 years. On December 26, 1993, she married Ralph K. Achgill and he survives.
After a career of a graphic designer, Diane and Ralph became small business owners of RKA Covers. She was a member of American Philatelic Society, AFDS and Dayton Presbyterian Church.
Diane's greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She made sure to have family over as often as possible. She loved having all of her family over for every holiday, especially on Christmas Day. She had fun attending all of her kid's and grandkid's school, music, and athletic events. Diane loved her lunch dates with best friends. She and Ralph spent a lot of time traveling throughout the country and abroad, which was always one of her dreams.
Surviving along with her husband, Ralph are her children, Gary (Tyna) McCauley of Indianapolis, Christy
(Tom) Mack, Kimberly (Jim) Hoffman and Amy McCauley, her sister, Sharon (Mick) Denhardt and
brother-in-law, Perry Stacy all of Lafayette. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Jordan)
Brown, Jessica (Charlie) Moorhead, Tyler (Vanessa) McCauley, Alex (Anna) Mack, Nick (Aimee) Mack,
Evan Mack, Emma (fiancé Bryan Ibison) and James Hoffman (deceased). Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Benjamin and Chloe McCauley. She is also survived by Ralph's Children, Ken Achgill, Doug Achgill and Kerry Achgill all of Lafayette and Bridgett (Ken)
Fairlie of Wichita, KS and their families.
Diane was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela McCauley and three
sisters, Jean Creviston, Linda White, and Carol Stacy.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home,Lafayette Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette,
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Diane's memory to the James Hoffman Jr Memorial Scholarship. http://jeff92.org/Jeff_92/James_Hoffman_Jr._Scholarship.html Contributions can be made out to James Hoffman Jr Memorial Scholarship and mailed to Jefferson High School, or sent through Paypal to [email protected]
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019