Diane Merryman
West Lafayette - Diane Merryman, 68, went to be with Jesus on February 17, 2020.
Diane was born May 22, 1951 to Charles and Josephine Stuto of Hicksville, New York. She married Ralph Merryman in 1994 and together they welcomed their daughter, Sarah, in 1995. The family moved to West Lafayette in the summer of 2010.
Diane enjoyed cooking, gardening, and searching for deals at yard sales. A devoted Christian for over 30 years, Diane was an avid soul winner and served God in every church she attended, whether by singing the high notes in the church choir or cooking a meal for a needy family. The only person she loved more than her family was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her humor, strength, and uncomplaining spirit were a testament to her faith and an inspiration to her friends.
Diane is survived by her husband and daughter. Her love and devotion as a wife and mother were second to none and will never be forgotten. She loved fiercely, lived fearlessly, and died with no regrets.
A funeral service will be held 10:00am on Friday, February 19th at Kossuth Street Baptist Church. Private family interment will follow.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020