Services
Kossuth Street Baptist Church
2901 Kossuth St
Lafayette, IN 47904
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Merryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Merryman


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Merryman Obituary
Diane Merryman

West Lafayette - Diane Merryman, 68, went to be with Jesus on February 17, 2020.

Diane was born May 22, 1951 to Charles and Josephine Stuto of Hicksville, New York. She married Ralph Merryman in 1994 and together they welcomed their daughter, Sarah, in 1995. The family moved to West Lafayette in the summer of 2010.

Diane enjoyed cooking, gardening, and searching for deals at yard sales. A devoted Christian for over 30 years, Diane was an avid soul winner and served God in every church she attended, whether by singing the high notes in the church choir or cooking a meal for a needy family. The only person she loved more than her family was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her humor, strength, and uncomplaining spirit were a testament to her faith and an inspiration to her friends.

Diane is survived by her husband and daughter. Her love and devotion as a wife and mother were second to none and will never be forgotten. She loved fiercely, lived fearlessly, and died with no regrets.

A funeral service will be held 10:00am on Friday, February 19th at Kossuth Street Baptist Church. Private family interment will follow.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -