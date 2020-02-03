Services
Diane Sigman


1936 - 2020
Diane Sigman Obituary
Diane Sigman

Lafayette - Diane Virginia Mills Sigman passed away January 27, 2020 at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born February 7, 1936 on her grandparent's farm in Round Grove Twp., White County, Indiana.

On September 18, 1954 she married Ralph W. Sigman. Diane was a farm wife most of her life, always having a big garden and helping on the farm where needed. Diane rode her own motorcycle with Ralph and took long trips all over the United States. She also bowled for many years in the Market Square Morning Stars league. After Ralph passed, Diane went to Indiana Business College and obtained her degree. She then worked at Purdue for thirteen years before retiring.

Diane loved hosting get-togethers, interior decorating, and landscaping around her home. She enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers throughout the summer months. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, when the whole family would get together at her beautifully decorated home. Diane loved to spend time with her family.

Diane is predeceased by her husband Ralph (1986), a son Michael Russell Sigman (1976), her parents Russell and Mary May (Persinger) Mills, grandparents Frank and Anna (Kennedy) Mills and John and Della (Manion) Persinger. She is survived by a son Ralph Douglas (Krystal) Sigman, and a daughter Denise Lynn (Jeff) Sigman Culver. She is also survived by the grand children she loved with all her heart; Brandon (Becca) Culver and their children Cora and Violet, Taylor (Theran) Bixler, and Shelby (Cody) Hornaday.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Rosewalk Village and ViaQuest Hospice for their care of Diane. Also, a thank you to Diane's special friends, Kevin and Melissa Hedges, in her time of need. Per Diane's request, there will be a private family gathering at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
