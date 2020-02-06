|
Dianna G. (Wilson) Molden
Attica - - Dianna G. (Wilson) Molden, 76, Attica, passed away in the Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:50 a.m.
Dianna was born at home in Attica, Indiana on April 22, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Geneva L. (East) Wilson. She was a life resident of Attica, attending Attica High School.
Dianna formerly worked at Purdue University, Radio Material Corp. in Attica and later for Wabash Valley Health Center in Attica. Dianna was a waitress for various restaurants in Attica and more recently as a cashier at Crossroads Restaurant in Attica.
Dianna was a member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed working jig saw puzzles and formerly bowled for recreation. She was an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
On April 2, 1960, Dianna married Raleigh L. Molden in Williamsport, IN.
She leaves behind her husband, Raleigh of nearly 60 years; Cruz (Jennifer) Reyes, Attica; two grandsons, Adrian Reyes and Milo Reyes, Attica. She was a motherly figure to many people throughout her life including Soozie Floyd Ricketts, Shannon Floyd and Sherry Floyd. A sister to James (Sheila) Wilson, of Attica and Dixie (Gene) Alkire, Covington along with being an aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Tim (wife-Pam) Wilson; nephews, Johnny and Alan Wilson along with a niece, Victoria Wilson.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 10th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020