1/2
Dianna L. Chalk
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna L. Chalk

Lafayette - Dianna Lynn (Ford) Chalk, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Indianpolis. She was born September 29, 1943, in Lafayette to the late Leonard and Iris (Amick) Ford.

Dianna graduated from North White High School in 1961 as valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1965, followed by a Master of Science in Child Development from Purdue University in 1969, an additional advanced degree in Supervision from Kent State University in 1979, and an Ed.S. from Purdue University in 1985.

On August 22, 1965, Dianna married Richard Chalk in Monon. Richard and Dianna were married for 51 years before he preceded her in death on November 23, 2016.

Dianna began her life-long career in education as a Speech and Hearing Pathologist in 1969. She was then a Clinical Instructor at Purdue University from 1970-1975. Between 1975 and 1986, she was a Speech & Hearing Clinician for G.L.A.S.S. After receiving her advanced degree(s), she started as Principal of Durgan Elementary School in 1986. After two years at Durgan she accepted the role as Principal at Murdock Elementary School, where she remained until her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed her 29 years of service to Lafayette School Corporation.

Dianna built a community at Murdock Elementary. She was an advocate for multi-age classrooms, balanced calendar initiatives, and groundbreaking school nutrition programs. She was the recipient of Indiana's prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award, and the inaugural Purdue University School of Education's Crystal Apple award along with other accolades and honors throughout her career.

Most important to Dianna, after her family, were her students, teachers and staff. Above all she was dedicated to helping those around her succeed and realize their full potential. She held the position of president of Delta Kappa Gamma in the 1980's, and was a member of Sigma Delta Epsilon and Phi Delta Kappa. She joined Chi Omega sorority while attending Ball State and enjoyed her affiliation and friendship with the Chi-O's all her life. She often spoke at conferences and award ceremonies including events at Purdue University, Kent State, the Indiana State Teacher's Association, the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C. and other seminars and events. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle fan and thoroughly enjoyed playing Bridge with her group for over 40 years! Special thanks to her neighbors and friends who watched over her and occasionally indulged her sweet tooth.

Dianna was a loving and wonderful mother and grandmother. Surviving are her daughters Christa (Steve) LeeVan of Granger, IN, Robin (Mike) McGlone of Conifer, CO. Grandchildren include Casey LeeVan of Seattle, WA, Bethany LeeVan a sophomore at Purdue University, Callan McGlone a senior at Conifer High School and Alec McGlone an 8th Grader at West Jefferson Middle School. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Phil) Booher of Indianapolis and their family. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Ford and John (Jack) Ford.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no service. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date after the pandemic.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (www.mda.org ), to honor to her grandson Alec, who is valiantly living with this disease.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Diana’s passing. We moved to Florida 4 years ago, but I had the privilege of knowing her as a fellow SLP for GLASS and as a principal too
Our condolences and prayers to Dick and the family.

Mikee & Skip Hampton
Mikee Hampton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved