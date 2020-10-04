Dianna L. Chalk
Lafayette - Dianna Lynn (Ford) Chalk, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Indianpolis. She was born September 29, 1943, in Lafayette to the late Leonard and Iris (Amick) Ford.
Dianna graduated from North White High School in 1961 as valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1965, followed by a Master of Science in Child Development from Purdue University in 1969, an additional advanced degree in Supervision from Kent State University in 1979, and an Ed.S. from Purdue University in 1985.
On August 22, 1965, Dianna married Richard Chalk in Monon. Richard and Dianna were married for 51 years before he preceded her in death on November 23, 2016.
Dianna began her life-long career in education as a Speech and Hearing Pathologist in 1969. She was then a Clinical Instructor at Purdue University from 1970-1975. Between 1975 and 1986, she was a Speech & Hearing Clinician for G.L.A.S.S. After receiving her advanced degree(s), she started as Principal of Durgan Elementary School in 1986. After two years at Durgan she accepted the role as Principal at Murdock Elementary School, where she remained until her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed her 29 years of service to Lafayette School Corporation.
Dianna built a community at Murdock Elementary. She was an advocate for multi-age classrooms, balanced calendar initiatives, and groundbreaking school nutrition programs. She was the recipient of Indiana's prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award, and the inaugural Purdue University School of Education's Crystal Apple award along with other accolades and honors throughout her career.
Most important to Dianna, after her family, were her students, teachers and staff. Above all she was dedicated to helping those around her succeed and realize their full potential. She held the position of president of Delta Kappa Gamma in the 1980's, and was a member of Sigma Delta Epsilon and Phi Delta Kappa. She joined Chi Omega sorority while attending Ball State and enjoyed her affiliation and friendship with the Chi-O's all her life. She often spoke at conferences and award ceremonies including events at Purdue University, Kent State, the Indiana State Teacher's Association, the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C. and other seminars and events. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle fan and thoroughly enjoyed playing Bridge with her group for over 40 years! Special thanks to her neighbors and friends who watched over her and occasionally indulged her sweet tooth.
Dianna was a loving and wonderful mother and grandmother. Surviving are her daughters Christa (Steve) LeeVan of Granger, IN, Robin (Mike) McGlone of Conifer, CO. Grandchildren include Casey LeeVan of Seattle, WA, Bethany LeeVan a sophomore at Purdue University, Callan McGlone a senior at Conifer High School and Alec McGlone an 8th Grader at West Jefferson Middle School. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Phil) Booher of Indianapolis and their family. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Ford and John (Jack) Ford.
Per her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no service. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date after the pandemic.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(www.mda.org
), to honor to her grandson Alec, who is valiantly living with this disease.
