Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Dianna Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Dianna R. Griffith Johnson


1955 - 2020
Dianna R. Griffith Johnson Obituary
Dianna R. Griffith Johnson

Delphi - Dianna R. Griffith Johnson, 64, died Saturday May 16, 2020 at 12:02pm at Aperion Care Center in Frankfort. She was born September 6, 1955 in Lafayette, to the late Lloyd & Ethel Shockley Griffith. She attended New Hope School. She was a private home health care provider in Delphi and the surrounding area for many years. She was a member of the Delphi VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing BINGO, going to yard sales, and loved the Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Cubs. She loved her family and the time they would spend together. Surviving: sons-Kevin J. Johnson & Amy Hillary of Delphi, Jason L. Johnson & Holly Hamilton of Noblesville, Ryan M. Johnson of Delphi; brother-James L. Griffith of Camden; her companion for 33 years George M. Kerlin of Noblesville. 3 grandchildren: Zoe Johnson, Jaylynn Johnson, Jayce Johnson. Preceded in death by a brother Ricky; a sister Molly. Due to circumstances affecting our country, private family services will take place. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020
