Dixie Ann Strubel
Lafayette - Dixie Ann Strubel, 84, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on April 28th, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 23, 1934 to the late Basil and Mabel Walsh in Indianapolis, IN. She later lived in Atlanta, GA and then returned to Indiana to attend Purdue University.
Dixie married the late Charles Strubel in 1954 and they had five children. She devoted her life to raising her children and was known for her selfless dedication to family as a caring parent, grandparent, daughter, sister, and aunt. Dixie worked in the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University for over 20 years, where she enjoyed interacting with both students and colleagues.
She is survived by her five children, Kimberly Delaney of Lafayette, IN; Lisa (Mitch) Saks of Virginia Beach, VA; Scott (Patricia) Strubel of Indianapolis, IN; Susan (Billy) Sherlow of Lafayette, IN; and Christi (Erik) Fleming of Zionsville, IN. "Grandy" was greatly loved by her 14 grandchildren, Kyle Delaney, Dan (Sasha) Delaney, Julianne Delaney, Katelyn Saks, Nicole Saks, Beata (Andrew) Johnson, Kai Strubel, Caroline Sherlow, Matthew Sherlow, Benjamin Sherlow, Johnny Sherlow, Ava Fleming, Ryan Fleming, and Claire Fleming, two great granddaughters, Eloise Delaney and Josephine Delaney, and a great grandson on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Mabel Walsh and her sister, Carol Leyden.
A visitation to celebrate Dixie's life will take place at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in West Lafayette on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the online at www.alz.org/donate or by mail to: Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E 91st St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240, in honor of Dixie Strubel. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Dixie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019