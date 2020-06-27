Dolly Balser
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolly Balser

Lafayette - Dolly L. Balser, 59 of Lafayette, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

She was born September 20, 1960 in Lafayette to the late Louis and Letha (Miller) Vandeventer. On February 26, 1980 she married Stanley Basler in Lafayette.

After high school Dolly was employed in the Housekeeping Department at Purdue.

Dolly enjoyed spending her time traveling, gambling, camping and online shopping. She was also a local member of the Eagles FOP 347. She was devoted to her family and loved spoiling her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband and her four children Misty Snarud of Crawfordsville, Brandy Balser of Lafayette, Jeff (Karla) Balser of Fort Wayne, and Rodney Balser of Lafayette; four siblings, Cathy Deardurff of Lafayette, Kenny Myers of Lafayette, and Suzie Presson of Tennessee, and Tammy Stone of Buffalo; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; sister Penny Siple.

Visitation will take place from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 30 ,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In. 47904; Service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, July 1,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In 47904. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor the six-foot rule. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Service
01:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved