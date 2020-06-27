Dolly Balser
Lafayette - Dolly L. Balser, 59 of Lafayette, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born September 20, 1960 in Lafayette to the late Louis and Letha (Miller) Vandeventer. On February 26, 1980 she married Stanley Basler in Lafayette.
After high school Dolly was employed in the Housekeeping Department at Purdue.
Dolly enjoyed spending her time traveling, gambling, camping and online shopping. She was also a local member of the Eagles FOP 347. She was devoted to her family and loved spoiling her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband and her four children Misty Snarud of Crawfordsville, Brandy Balser of Lafayette, Jeff (Karla) Balser of Fort Wayne, and Rodney Balser of Lafayette; four siblings, Cathy Deardurff of Lafayette, Kenny Myers of Lafayette, and Suzie Presson of Tennessee, and Tammy Stone of Buffalo; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; sister Penny Siple.
Visitation will take place from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 30 ,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In. 47904; Service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, July 1,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In 47904. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor the six-foot rule. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Lafayette - Dolly L. Balser, 59 of Lafayette, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born September 20, 1960 in Lafayette to the late Louis and Letha (Miller) Vandeventer. On February 26, 1980 she married Stanley Basler in Lafayette.
After high school Dolly was employed in the Housekeeping Department at Purdue.
Dolly enjoyed spending her time traveling, gambling, camping and online shopping. She was also a local member of the Eagles FOP 347. She was devoted to her family and loved spoiling her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband and her four children Misty Snarud of Crawfordsville, Brandy Balser of Lafayette, Jeff (Karla) Balser of Fort Wayne, and Rodney Balser of Lafayette; four siblings, Cathy Deardurff of Lafayette, Kenny Myers of Lafayette, and Suzie Presson of Tennessee, and Tammy Stone of Buffalo; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; sister Penny Siple.
Visitation will take place from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 30 ,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In. 47904; Service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, July 1,2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, In 47904. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor the six-foot rule. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.