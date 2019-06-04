|
|
Dolores "Dee" Ann (Eidson) Kenner
Lafayette - Dolores "Dee" Ann (Eidson) Kenner, 77, of Kokomo, passed away in her home Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Rogersville, Tennessee to Jim and Stella (Anderson) Eidson.
On June 10, 1958 Dee married her love, Jimmy R. Kenner, Sr. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Together, they had 5 wonderful children; Dee was born to be a caregiver and stayed home to raise her family. She was an avid bowler and won many trophies. She enjoyed watching sports on television, never missing the Cincinnati Reds, Payton Manning - first with the Colts, then the Broncos, and Nascar racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She enjoyed listening to Elvis. Every year there was a barbeque on Memorial Day when the entire family would gather for the race and Dee's cooking. Every Sunday, growing up, the kids would enjoy a huge breakfast, always including her homemade biscuits and gravy. Christmas time was special as well; Dee would pull out all the stops when preparing special treats like her peanut butter pinwheels and homemade fudge. The Kenners are a big baseball family and Dee was very involved assisting with teams from youth to adult in any way she could. She loved being around her family and taking care of each and every one, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dee was the driving force behind this family and she will be dearly missed.
Dee is survived by her husband, Jimmy, Sr.; children, Randy (Kim Larimore) Kenner , Dennis Kenner, and Jimmy (Kathy) Kenner and Tracy (Jerry) Purnell; daughter-in-law, Wendy Kenner; brother, Eddie Eidson; brother-in-law Andy; sisters-in-law, Odessa, Janie, Paula and Marcella; grandchildren, Mandy, Bonnie, Jake, Brandon, Megan, Nikki, Ashley, Scott, Alex, Caleb and Kirsten; eleven great grandchildren; nephew, Jason; and special friends, Pam Kenner and Mae Drinnon.
In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her son, Tony Kenner.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5 from 10am - 2pm at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902, with service to follow at 2pm, officiated by Garritt Stryker. To leave fond memories and condolences please visit www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 4, 2019