Dolores J. Cavanaugh



Lafayette - Dolores J. Cavanaugh, 88, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette 11:29 AM Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born in Lafayette August 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Lawrence O. and Odessa "Bessie" Smith Thompson. Dolores was a 1948 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and a 1951 graduate of Lafayette Home Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse at Lafayette Home Hospital, Notre Dame Hospital in San Francisco, CA, the former Comfort Nursing Home in Lafayette and Westminster Village in West Lafayette. Dolores married Edward A. Cavanaugh at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in West Lafayette September 1, 1951, and he survives. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette and the American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary. Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Cathy Cavanaugh of Lafayette, four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Edward Cavanaugh, five sisters and a brother. Friends may call at St. Ann's Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Thursday, Fr. Dominic Young officiating, with interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Lafayette is honored to care for the Cavanaugh family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary