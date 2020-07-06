Dolores J. "Lorie" Crowe
Lafayette - Delores Jane "Lorie" Crowe 88 of Lafayette passed away on July 4, 2020. Lorie was born November 30, 1931 to the late John Herman and Henrietta (Kaiser) Hicks. On October 10, 1953 she married Robert (Bob) Crowe who preceded her in death on July 8, 1998.
Lorie was a graduate of St. Francis High School and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. Lorie began her 47-year career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the laundry then as a nurse aide while attending college. Upon graduation she worked as staff nurse for one year then as Head Nurse until her retirement in 1993. During her tenure as department head, Lorie founded the Women's Center exemplifying her dedication to the quality care of her patients. In recognition of her total commitment to nursing excellence, Lorie received the Elizabethan Award from St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Lorie was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the St Elizabeth School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Lorie enjoyed trips to Wisconsin with her husband Bob, her children and grandchildren, girls' week in Wisconsin, fishing, garage sales, parties in her basement, pool parties, the Fourth of July, James Patterson novels, euchre, poker, pull tabs, scratch offs, watching sports, and painting anything that didn't move and feeding animals of all varieties including Possums. She loved her Wednesday and Thursday lunches with family and friends and her favorite sayings were "Offer it up for the poor souls in Purgatory," "It's too far from your heart to hurt", "Here's to the Breezes that blows through the Treeses" and "I'm fine".
Lorie is survived by her daughters Debra K. McElhoe (Husband Dennis) of Ft. Mill S.C., Cathy Crowe Blickenstaff, Karen Crowe Mahoney, Robert A. Crowe (wife Kelly Gordon), John C. Crowe (wife Jenny) of Lafayette, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her beloved dog Penny. She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Crowe, Pat Hicks, and Pat Crowell of Lafayette and Barb Hicks of Fort Wayne.
In addition to her husband Robert, Lorie is preceded in death by her brothers Bill Hicks, Jack Hicks, Tom Hicks and her sister Mary Kearney.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia MD 21046 or St. Lawrence Parish 1916 Meharry Street Lafayette Indiana 47904-1497.
Due to Covid-19 Corona Virus precautions, the family will be holding a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Fr. Eric Underwood officiating, with interment to follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Crowe family.