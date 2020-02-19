|
Dolores Toby
Lafayette - Dolores Alene Toby, 85, formerly of Bloomington, IN passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born July 18, 1930 in Lafayette to the late Stuart and Helen (Korschot) Rhoda. She was a graduate of Montmorenci High School. Dolores retired from the Duke Energy Company in 1986. She was also a member of the Bloomington United Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her sons Dr. E. Bruce Toby (Dolores) of Overland Park, KS and Douglas Stuart Toby (Kathy) of McKinney, TX; four grandchildren: Rachel, Samuel, Karolanne and Sarah Toby.
Along with her husband Edward, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Janice Toby and brother Donald Rhoda.
A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Bonnes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomington United Presbyterian Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020