Dolorita M. "Rita" Gaunt
Lafayette - Dolorita Margaret "Rita" Gaunt, 82, of Lafayette passed away at Franciscan East St. Elizabeth Hospital 10:52 PM Tuesday April 21, 2020. Rita was born in Lafayette March 23, 1938, the daughter of the late William Michael "Pete" Vianco and Margaret Frances (Becker) Vianco and was a 1956 graduate of Delphi, IN High School. She married Roger Allan Gaunt in Peru, IN September 27, 1958, and he preceded her in death September 16, 1965 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Rita was a longtime employee of Indiana Bell Telephone Company, starting as an operator and retiring in 1993 as an auditor of operations. She was a member of St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette, the Telephone Pioneers of America, the VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries, along with being an avid bowler. Surviving are two nieces, Gail Lynn Geisler Chadwell (Donald) of Lafayette and Judith Spohn (Jimmie Max) of Peru, IN. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Ann Vianco, Alice Marie Stevens and Mary Louise DeWitt; and by a brother, Donald Vianco. Due to the current health emergency, a private family visitation and service will be held at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Lafayette with Fr. Coady Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Mt Hope Cemetery in Peru, IN. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Gaunt family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020