1/1
Dolph Edward "Ted" Ulrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolph Edward "Ted" Ulrich

Otterbein - Dolph Edward (Ted) Ulrich died September 25, 2020 at the age of 80.

Dolph (Ted) was born August 21, 1940 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Dorothy Wheland Ulrich and Charles Albert (Spike) Ulrich. As a boy he had a number of exciting adventures including falling through the ice on the Tuscarawas River and having a tree branch go through his thigh when he fell out of a tree. He became interested in magic and gave performances locally and elsewhere, including one in Cleveland under the name Fu-Ling-Yu.He also developed an interest in Sherlock Holmes and had a deer stalker cap that he wore playing Clue with his cousins.

After graduating top of his class in his local high school, he spent a semester at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania before taking a semester off to explore Europe, taking a tramp steamer from Dover, Delaware. On his return he transferred to Oberlin College in Ohio where he received his B.A. in Philosophy. It is also where he met his best friend and life partner, his wife Susan, at a bridge game in the Student Union.

The couple was married on February 29, 1964 while Ted was a graduate student attending Wayne State University in Detroit on an NDEA fellowship. While he was finishing his PhD he was offered a job in Purdue's Philosophy Department and joined the faculty in 1967, eventually becoming a Full Professor. He retired in 2013. He is the author of a number of professional articles. He co-authored a textbook, Elementary Symbolic Logic, with his colleague, William Gustason, that is still in print.

Ted was a 30+ year volunteer with the Friends of the West Lafayette Public Library including serving as co-chair for the Book Fair for many years. On of his initiatives was starting FOWLL, the Friends of the West Lafayette Public Library's account to sell books on Amazon.com. He was also active with Sycamore Audubon Society and NICHES Land Trust. His and his wife's interest in birds (started by the gift of a bird feeder from his parents), took them to all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. His favorite family of birds were the hummingbirds. He managed to see 147 of the roughly 320 existing species. His favorite birding experience of all time was the Sutton's Warbler (a rare hybrid) which showed up in their yard in April 1980 and drew visiting birders from as far away as Washington D.C.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Howell Ulrich, and his cousins Joy Wheland Cole, (NC) Richard Wheland (PA), Louise Whitis (OH), Carol Floyd (OH), and Lois Spangler (OH). Donations in his memory can be sent to NICHES Endowment Foundation, NICHES Land Trust, the Sycamore Audubon Society or to a charity of your choice. Private family services will be held. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved