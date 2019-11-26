|
Don Deliah Myers
Don Deliah Myers, 39, of Lafayette passed away at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis on Nov 22,2019. She was born August 28, 1980 in Lafayette to Ray Myers Sr and the late Florence Cook Myers. She was a crafter a devoted mother as well as a loving sister and aunt. She is survived by her father, five brothers, Brandon (Melissa) Cook of Lafayette, Jason Myers of FL, Ray Myers of KS, Nolan Myers of Lafayette, Austin Myers of Lafayette and many nieces and nephews. Her companion Eric McFadden of Lafayette also survives. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Kyler Foster.
Friends may call from noon to 2pm Friday November 29th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2pm, interment will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019