Don Q. Elmore
Williamsport - Don Q. Elmore, 80, of rural Williamsport, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 10:10 a.m.
Don was born in Veedersburg, Indiana on August 31, 1939. He was the son of the late Eldrid and Helen (Wilkinson) Elmore. Don graduated from Veedersburg High School. Following graduation Don entered the service and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 - 1964. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Yeoman Petty Officer 3rd Class.
After his discharge from the service, Don worked for 25 years with Indiana Bell and later AT& T. until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement he worked from 1993-1995 at Neumayr Lumber in Attica. He later worked in the maintenance department at Seeger Memorial High School from 1996-1997.
Don was a member of the Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church. He was a 50 year member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge # 315 F. & A.M. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute and a member of the Murat Shrine, Valley of Terre Haute. In the shrine he served as a clown in their events. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and woodworking.
On November 18, 1972 Don married Judith A. Lyon in Warren County, Indiana.
He leaves behind his wife, Judith of nearly 48 years. A son, Tony (Sharon) Jones, Sebring, FL; two daughters, Connie (companion - Jack Oliver) Wilson, Attica and Debra (Danny) Skwarczek, Orland Park, IL; a brother, Dave (Diane) Elmore, Avon, IN; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his pet dog and best friend, Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jean Wilhite; brother-in-law, Bob Wilhite; two grandsons, Bryce Hoover and Troy Jones.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Saturday, February 22nd from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Pine Village Lodge # 315 presiding. Funeral services will be held at the Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church at 2320 E. U.S. Highway 41, Attica on Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Adams officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent on line to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020