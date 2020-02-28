|
|
Donal Nesius, age 71, of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away February 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer Alternacare. He was born on March 30, 1948 in Rensselaer, IN to Fred and Bernice (Alson) Nesius.
Donal attended Rensselaer High School where he graduated with the Class of 1966. Following graduation, he studied Oceanography at Vincennes University. His studies prompted him to move to California where he worked on a ship. Donal eventually returned to Rensselaer where he worked for Rensselaer Ready Mix Concrete as I-65 was being built. He later joined his father to help with the family farm and steadfastly farmed until he retired.
Donal was an avid fan of the Rolling Stones, IU basketball and the Chicago Bears. He loved visiting with family and friends.
Donal is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Applegate of Brook, Ind.; sister-in-law, Rose Nesius; his nieces, Sharon (Kent) Mathew of Rensselaer, IN and Lora (Andy) Critser of Arizona; his nephews, Scott Applegate of Kentland, Ind. and Jason Applegate of Brook, Ind. Also surviving are six great-nephews, Justin Nesius, Dan Mathew, Kenneth, Sam, Noah and Thomas Applegate; four great-nieces, Marinda Hunter, Rachel Stanifer, Angie Critser, and Casey Linn; seven great-great-nieces, Zaryah, Amari, Jayda, and Za'rae Hunter, Ariel Stanifer, Addison Nesius, and Nora Linn; four great-great-nephews, Alex and L J Hunter, Adriane Kedekein, and Hudson Nesius.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bernice Nesius, his brother, Marvin Nesius and a nephew, Michael Nesius.
Friends are invited to visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:30am. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 11:30am with Rev. Elizabeth Hartmann officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Rensselaer and/or Franciscan Health Rensselaer Alternacare. To leave condolences and share memories please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020