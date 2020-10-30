Donal P. "Don" Chambers
Lafayette -
Don P. Chambers, 69 of Lafayette passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Don was born to Paul E. and Geraldine (West) Chambers on May 22, 1951 in Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1969.
Don attended Ball State University where he was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity; where he made many lifelong friendships. It was at Ball State that Don met the love of his life, his wife, Vicky. Don and Vicky married in Decatur, Indiana on June 15, 1974.
After college, Don worked in construction and belonged to the Carpenters Union until he started his own home inspection business, Inspections Unlimited in 1984. He was a member of ASHI (American Society of Home Inspectors) and was instrumental in helping write the exam for the State of Indiana for home inspectors. Don enjoyed his job so much that he was still working at the time of his death. He was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette.
Don enjoyed baseball, musical theater, history, helping others and science, but most of all being a husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, and friend.
Don is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vicky Chambers; children, Cameron Chambers of Lafayette and Courtney (Dustin) Johnson of West Lafayette; grandchildren Connor and Henry Johnson; sister Paula (Richard) Johnson of Lafayette; brothers-in-law Tim (Alice) Feasel of Fort Wayne and Jeff (Theresa) Feasel of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law Susan (Martin) Burgan of Bluffton, Indiana; and a plethora of close friends, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Geraldine, grandson Aidan Johnson, and parents-in-law Hubert and Leona Feasel.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening November 4 from 5-7pm at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia Street, Lafayette. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the family requests masks be worn, over nose and mouth. A private funeral and burial for immediate family will be held at a separate time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana, 1100 W. 42nd St., #140, Indianapolis, IN 46208 or the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. The Family appreciates all the prayers, love and support they have received from friends and family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com