Donald A. "Don" Darnstaedt
Monticello - Donald A. "Don" Darnstaedt, 89, of Monticello, passed away at 3:15 pm, Friday, April 10, 2020 at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born on October 7, 1930 in Chicago to the late Fred and Clara (Dollman) Darnstaedt. He married the former Arlene Peters on November 22, 1950 at the old Monticello Christian Church and she survives.
Don was a 1948 graduate of Monticello High School and he also attended Lafayette Business College. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Don worked as a state sales manager for Moorman Manufacturing, a producer of livestock feed formerly of Quincy, Illinois.
He was an active member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. Other affiliations include the Monticello Kiwanis Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Pheasants Forever.
He was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, golf, snow skiing, and snowmobiling. Additionally, Don was an avid fan of Purdue sports and of the Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Arlene of Monticello; his children, Jan Elliott and John (Joyce) Darnstaedt both of Monticello; grandchildren, John (Megan) Ochs of California and Jillian Ann (Phil) Cornelius of Brownsburg; two great-grandchildren, Colton Ochs and Addison Ann Cornelius; and a sister, Carol (Stanley) Swartz of Arizona.
Private family funeral services will be at 1pm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Monticello United Methodist Church. Memorials may be mailed directly to the church or given online at www.monticelloumchurch.org
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020