Donald A. Richardson


1938 - 2020
Donald A. Richardson Obituary
Donald A. Richardson

Monticello - Donald A. Richardson, 81 of Monticello died at 10:10 am Friday January 31st at his residence. He was born in Lafayette on May 8, 1938 to the late Arthur and Lois McBride Richardson. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1956 to 1961. He was married to Ursela Jung and she survives.

There will be no services in accordance with his wishes, internment at a later date at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
