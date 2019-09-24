|
Donald Beck
- - April 6, 1933 - September 14, 2019
Donald M. Beck, 86, was surrounded by loved ones and called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2019.
Don was born in East Chicago, Indiana and played basketball at East Chicago Roosevelt HS where he was later inducted into the school's hall of fame.
He carried on his basketball career at Purdue University, where he played varsity basketball from 1952-1955 serving as Captain for two years and was named MVP in 1955.
He married Carolyn Beck on April 9, 1955.
Following graduation from Purdue in 1955, Don entered the Army as a First Lieutenant and served on active duty at Fort Sill Oklahoma until 1957.
Don worked with National Homes Corp., a home building company, for 39 years where he was responsible for various corporate management responsibilities over their 5 plants including architecture, engineering, manufacturing and transportation. After his time with National, he started a home building business in Southern Illinois, until moving to Texas to run a plant in Houston.
After retiring in 1998, Don and Carolyn moved to Fairfield Glade, TN. Don served as a personal trainer at the Cumberland Medical Center for 12 years. Throughout his adult life, Don enjoyed softball, bowling and his all-time favorite, golf.
As a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Don will be remembered as hard-working, positive, loving and generous. With his naturally sunny disposition and "glass-half-full" spirit, he was a hero and inspiration to many, whether it be loved ones or those who only knew him briefly.
Don is preceded in death by his mother, Helen; father, Michael; sister, Elaine; and brother, Mike.
Don is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 64 years; daughter, Cathy (Jeff) Painter; sons, Mike (Judy) Beck and Mark (Jeannine) Beck; grandchildren, Scott, Jaimi, Curtis, Erica, Brian, Katie, Jessica and Maria; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Cumberland Hospice House at 140 Kates Korner, Crossville, TN 38555.
A memorial service is planned for October 17th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade, TN at 10 a.m.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019