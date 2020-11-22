Donald Budreau
Fowler - Donald Ray Budreau, 82, a life-long resident of Fowler passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.
He was born July 16, 1938 in Fowler, to the late Isadore and Edna (Francis) Budreau. He worked for the Indiana State Highway Department and then worked for Benton Review Publishing Company as a Pressman for 32 years, and later for the Whiskey Barrel Factory in Boswell.
On January 6, 1962 he married Miriam Balensiefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler and she survives.
Donald loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandson.
Surviving along with his wife, Miriam, are his children: John Budreau (fiancé, Kelly Thompson) and Brenda Mowrey; five grandchildren: Jacob (wife, Marley) Budreau, Sarah Budreau and Cody, Caley and Cassidy Mowrey; and great-grandson Jaxon Budreau. He is also survived by four siblings: Joyce Trimble, Eileen Gushwa, Marsha Budreau, and Terry (wife, Mary) Budreau; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Caleb Mowrey, sister Betty Ponto, brothers Robert and Lawrence "Butch" Budreau, and brothers-in-law Gene Ponto and Richard Gushwa.
No services are scheduled at this time.