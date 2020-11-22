1/1
Donald Budreau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Budreau

Fowler - Donald Ray Budreau, 82, a life-long resident of Fowler passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1938 in Fowler, to the late Isadore and Edna (Francis) Budreau. He worked for the Indiana State Highway Department and then worked for Benton Review Publishing Company as a Pressman for 32 years, and later for the Whiskey Barrel Factory in Boswell.

On January 6, 1962 he married Miriam Balensiefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler and she survives.

Donald loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandson.

Surviving along with his wife, Miriam, are his children: John Budreau (fiancé, Kelly Thompson) and Brenda Mowrey; five grandchildren: Jacob (wife, Marley) Budreau, Sarah Budreau and Cody, Caley and Cassidy Mowrey; and great-grandson Jaxon Budreau. He is also survived by four siblings: Joyce Trimble, Eileen Gushwa, Marsha Budreau, and Terry (wife, Mary) Budreau; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Caleb Mowrey, sister Betty Ponto, brothers Robert and Lawrence "Butch" Budreau, and brothers-in-law Gene Ponto and Richard Gushwa.

No services are scheduled at this time. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved