Donald Charles Rees
Whittier, CA - Passed away in March 18, 2019 in Whittier, California. He was born March 7, 1946 to the parents of Charles and Clara Rees. Donald graduated Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1964. He later joined the United States Air Force and served a tour in Vietnam. Donald attended night school while working, and received his degree in business management. He retired from Rain Bird Corporation as the corporate traffic manager. He enjoyed time with his dogs, camping in the desert and sailing. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Neal Smith, Lafayette, IN; niece Beth Balvich, Rensselaer, IN; and three nephews, Bob Neal, Lafayette, IN; John Neal, Logansport, IN; Mike Neal, Monticello, IN.
A celebration of life will be held in Brea, CA. at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 23, 2019