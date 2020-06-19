Donald D. Wetli
Fowler - Donald D. Wetli, 75, of Fowler, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Donald was born on May 1, 1945 in Lafayette, IN to the late Raymond and Lillian (Vetter) Wetli. He was a graduate of Freeland Park High School, and served in the National Guard. Donald worked as a farmer all of his life. He most liked being a grandpa and was an avid fisherman with his close friends and family, and enjoyed stock car racing. He also enjoyed target shooting and truly loved his entire family passionately. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Dunnington.
Surviving are three daughters, Michelle (Rick) Yates of Fowler, Lori (David) Snodgrass of Oxford, Cassandra Freeland of Earl Park. Also surviving are five siblings, William Wetli of Fowler, James (Maxine) Wetli of Fowler, Rosemary (Steve) Jorganson of Lafayette, Ruth (Charles) Blue of Lafayette, Madonna Wetli of Lafayette, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Wetli and Thomas Wetli.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fowler State Bank in c/o the Breanne accessible van account, or the PayPal account at jamib@purdue.edu. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.