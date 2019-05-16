|
Donald Dean Mull, 72, of Delphi, died Tuesday-May 14, 2019 at 9:03am at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. He had battled a brain tumor the past year. He was born December 3, 1946 in Lafayette, to the late William Donald & Ruby Irene Ray Mull. His marriage was to Diana S. Cauble in Monticello on January 17, 1969, and she survives. He was a 1964 graduate of Flora High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Germany for 2 years in the finance department of the Army, and also was in the Indiana reserves for 2 years. He worked in the detail shop at the former Mann Chevrolet in Flora for 5 years, and at the former Doug Abdon Dodge dealership in Flora as well. He worked for Stephen's IGA in Flora, and Dan's Body Shop in Delphi. He was a member of the Camden American Legion, and was Past Commander. He participated in the Carroll County Honor Guard for deceased Veterans Military Honor's. He enjoyed NASCAR, driver Dale Jr., and sprint car racing. He loved to go to car shows, and enjoyed attending the annual James Dean festival. He loved to fish, hunt mushrooms, outside work, and taking a nice peaceful walk with his wife. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving: wife-Diana S. Mull of Delphi; daughter-Kim & Jeff Jenkins of Delphi; son-Donald & Jennifer Mull Jr of Camden; brother-James "Jim" Mull of Monticello, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother Kenneth. Services: friends may call Friday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Saturday 10am, Rev. Dan Gottschalk officiating. Burial at Yeoman Cemetery. Carroll County Honor Guard providing Military Rites. Memorial contributions to the Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 16, 2019