|
|
Donald (Don) Dean Washburn
Kentland - Donald (Don) Dean Washburn (75) was born in Remington October 30, 1944 to the late Ralph and Ruby Washburn. He passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 after a yearlong battle with the return of his esophageal cancer.
A graduate of Remington High School, Don received a Bachelor of Animal Science Animal Husbandry, a Master's degree in Agriculture Education, and 20 years later a Masters degree in Guidance Counseling all from Purdue University. He was a member of AKL Fraternity. He taught at South Newton High School where he met the love of his life Judy Merchant Washburn and they recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Don was very involved with the Brook United Methodist Church where he loved to serve in all capacities especially serving the community at Norm & Company dinners as well as Thursday night dinners where he was known for his wonderful desserts.
Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley Ramey and brother in law Neil Ramey, brother in law Wayne Siebenthal and brother in law Jim Alberts, niece Jill Alberts and many very special friends.
Survived by wife Judy, his 3 daughters Colli Washburn (Matt Cord), Corri Stichnoth (Justin), Cailyn Smith (Brad), 3 grandchildren Laurel, Zeke, and Makai Smith, sisters Carolyn Siebenthal, Norma Alberts, and Tanya Washburn, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Bob and Cheryl Merchant along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews as well as the many friends he considered family.
Christian, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, teacher, counselor, mentor, friend, and leader. He was passionate about raising cattle and getting other people excited about cattle. Don loved making memories with his family especially through annual family vacations. He was so passionate about making others feel loved, welcomed, encouraged and special. He found it an honor and a privilege to connect with everyone he met.
Don led us by example. He was a prayer warrior. He was patient and he was kind. He wanted to share all that is good with anyone around him. If someone was feeling less than, he would build them up and make them more. Nothing would please him more than to see us all live lives of faith, love, hope, humility and service.
A drive by viewing will be held at the Newton County Punkin' Vine Fair on Wednesday, May, 20th from 12:00 - 3:00pm CDT. Please enter the fairgrounds through the south entrance. There will be a private family graveside service to follow. This service will be available to view through a live stream beginning at 4:00pm CDT. Find the link by visiting the webpage dedicated to Donald on clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of his obituary.
Memorials may be made to the Brook United Methodists Church, South Newton FFA, or the American Shorthorn Foundation. Memorial donations may be sent to Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home, 214 East Washington Street, Kentland, IN 47951.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020