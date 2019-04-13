|
Donald E. Stringer
Frankfort - Donald E. Stringer, 79, of rural Frankfort, died at 8:25 p.m. April 11, 2019 at I.U. Health, Lafayette. He was born September 24, 1939 in Ringgold Community, Kentucky to Lonnie & Isabelle (Childers) Stringer. He married Ima Norfleet on October 8, 1958 in Sommerset, Kentucky and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2018.
Donald attended Ringgold School. He moved to Frankfort in 1966 and then to Cambria in 1969. He was an HVAC technician and installer, working for J.W. Ridgway from 1973 until his retirement in 2009. Donald loved to play Blue Grass music, playing his Martin guitar and he enjoyed his '57 Chevy.
He is survived by a Son: Donnie (Melinda) Stringer of rural Frankfort,3 Grandchildren: Angela (Larry) Gibson of rural Frankfort,Todd (Nicki) Stringer of Coatesville, PA, Kyle Stringer of Attica, Great Grandchildren: Jasmine, Makayla, Anden, Talia, and Great Great Grandchild: Juna Marie. Several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by several brothers.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Goodwin Funeral Home, to assist with final expenses. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 13, 2019