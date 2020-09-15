Donald E. Strong



West Lafayette - Donald E. Strong 76 of West Lafayette, passed away Friday, September 11th 2020 at 5:05 am at Cumberland Point Nursing Home from Malignant Neoplasm Cardia Cancer.



Donald was born July 10th, 1944 to Lewis Strong and Catherine Shaffer in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Donald has 3 brothers, Jim of Indianapolis, IN, Jack of Mt. Vernon, IN, Larry of Frankfort, IN and a sister Jeannie of Crawfordsville, IN.



On September 3, 1981 Donald married Frieda Stewart in Crawfordsville, IN and she survives. Donald and Frieda just celebrated 39 years of marriage.



Donald grew up in Crawfordsville, IN and attended Montgomery County Schools. Donald held various jobs throughout his life. He was a cook at a Holiday Inn, worked with horses and also traveled to different states with the carnival.



Donald enjoyed playing bingo, painting, impersonating Elvis and singing Karaoke when he and Frieda lived at the friendship house before moving.



Donald is also survived by his in laws, Wanda (Jim) Miller of Crawfordsville, IN; Wannita Latourette of Perrysville, IN; Richard Stewart of South Bend, IN; Merle (Liz) Stewart of Cave City, KY and nieces, Stephanie Stewart and Toni LaStrada.



Donald is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Strong, Daughter, Becky Ballard, sister-in-law Kay Stewart, brother-in-laws Greg Latourette and Winfred Stewart, nephews Charlie Bolen and Randy Harboldt, nieces Gina Stewart and Susie Harboldt.



Donald and his wife have had several caregivers throughout the years. In the last 16 years Heart of Gold Care at Home INC. has become their family and the caregivers are known as "their girls "... Wife Frieda would especially like to say "THANK YOU "to Vania Alaniz , Melissa Ray and Renee Hart for all their dedication, love and support and going above and beyond in the last 6 months. Also a special Thank You to Heather Harshbarger, Audrey Storey and Pastor Tom Covington with Guardian Angel Hospice, and Cumberland Pointe in West Lafayette IN for the care given to Donald in the last few months.



Donald was entrusted with Hunt & Son's Funeral Home and cremation was chosen.



A Celebration of Donald's life will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm at the home of Renee Hart at 3880 Scoria St. Lafayette, IN 47909 (Stone crossing addition) questions or directions please call 765-402-0086









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store