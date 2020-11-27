1/1
Donald Eugene Rutherford
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Rutherford

Greenwood - Mr. Donald Eugene Rutherford, 79, of Greenwood, IN, passed away Nov. 21, 2020.

Don was born Feb. 18, 1941 in San Antonio, TX, a son of the late Donald and Charline (Fridley) Rutherford.

Don was a graduate of Southwestern High School. He worked as a supervisor with ALCOA Steel for 30 years and then was self-employed in the swimming pool industry.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Amy) Rutherford of Lebanon and Melissa (Jason) Nicoloff of Lafayette; grandchildren: Chase Nicoloff, Lannon Nicoloff, Katheryn Rutherford and Jonathon Rutherford; the mother of his children, Patricia Corbett of Lafayette; brothers, Robert (Linda) Rutherford of Lafayette, Brian (Susie) Rutherford of Lebanon, and Roger (Ada) Seal of Colorado; a sister, Carol (Jim) Shives of Indianapolis; his companion, Patricia Yates of Greenwood; and his beloved dog, Sassy. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Barry Rutherford, Sue Lambert and Marcia Betterton.

Family and friends will gather Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 for visitation from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. The funeral service will be private. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the family requests all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved