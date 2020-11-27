Donald Eugene Rutherford
Greenwood - Mr. Donald Eugene Rutherford, 79, of Greenwood, IN, passed away Nov. 21, 2020.
Don was born Feb. 18, 1941 in San Antonio, TX, a son of the late Donald and Charline (Fridley) Rutherford.
Don was a graduate of Southwestern High School. He worked as a supervisor with ALCOA Steel for 30 years and then was self-employed in the swimming pool industry.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Amy) Rutherford of Lebanon and Melissa (Jason) Nicoloff of Lafayette; grandchildren: Chase Nicoloff, Lannon Nicoloff, Katheryn Rutherford and Jonathon Rutherford; the mother of his children, Patricia Corbett of Lafayette; brothers, Robert (Linda) Rutherford of Lafayette, Brian (Susie) Rutherford of Lebanon, and Roger (Ada) Seal of Colorado; a sister, Carol (Jim) Shives of Indianapolis; his companion, Patricia Yates of Greenwood; and his beloved dog, Sassy. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Barry Rutherford, Sue Lambert and Marcia Betterton.
Family and friends will gather Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 for visitation from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. The funeral service will be private. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the family requests all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com
where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.