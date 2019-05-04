Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
For more information about
Donald Terry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Eugene Terry


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Eugene Terry Obituary
Donald Eugene Terry

West Lafayette - Donald passed away in Indianapolis, IN on May 1st. He was the son of Margaret E. (Morris) & William F. Terry, born in West Lafayette, IN on Oct. 9, 1934. Don was raised by Frank and Opal Terry.

After high school he went to work at Alcoa Aluminum Co. In 1958 he started work at Taystee Bread Co., before becoming a delivery man for Wonder Bread Co., retiring in 1995. On Dec. 2, 1955 he married Shirley Joan Muston at Hope Chapel Presbyterian Church. They have two daughters, Kimberly and Karen.

Don was an avid fisherman, golfer, bowler and outdoorsman. He knew the Wabash River like the back of his hand. Don loved family time with his children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He had many long-time friends and neighbors, and if you were a friend of his, you were a friend for life. He was a teller of tall tales -- some of them true.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Kim Terry (partner Marcia) from Encino, CA; Karen, (husband Thom Timmons) of Monticello, Grandsons; Jake and Andy Timmons. Three sisters, Helen Merrell of Lafayette, Lou Ann Cummings of Howe, IN, and Eleanor (Tessie) Carter of Lemont, IL. Twenty-five Terry family nieces and nephews and one cousin Robert Morris (wife Anita) of Carmel, IN. Brother-in law; Chuck Muston (wife Miyong) of Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Bob, Bill, and, Chuck.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5th from 4 to 6 PM at Soller-Baker Funeral Home on Twyckenham Blvd.. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 6th at 11AM with Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, Lafayette or The Parkinson Association. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now