Donald Fingerle
Rossville - Donald E. Fingerle, 88, of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Mulberry Health. He was born August 11, 1930, in Flint, Mich., to Daniel and Maude (Miller) Fingerle. On January 9, 1949, Donald married Betty Miller; she survives.
In his youth, Donald had attended schools in Flint, Mich., and Laketon, Ind. Donald worked at Globe Valve in Delphi before retiring in 1995. He then worked for Milner Healthcare part time for 22 years. He was a member of the Middle Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children, Jack (Mel) Fingerle, of Rossville, and Gladys (Gerald) Metzger, of North Manchester; sisters, Elsie Geiser, Pauline Miller, and Doris Kelsey, all of North Manchester; brothers, Kenneth Fingerle and Chester Fingerle, both of North Manchester; grandchildren, Kevin Fingerle, Crystal Hodges, Gwen Metzger, Brad Fingerle, Brenda Caldwell, Gloria Flick, and Gail Metzger; 11 great grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, and five step great, great grandchildren.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert; great grandson Zachary Caldwell; seven brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, and a father and mother-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Middle Fork Old German Baptist Church with the home brethren leading. Burial will follow in North Fork Old German Baptist Cemetery. Memorials in Donald's name may be directed to the Zachary Caldwell Memorial Fund c/o The Farmer's Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 2, 2019