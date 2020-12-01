Donald Harry Anderson
Our father Donald Harry Anderson was born on a small farm in Carroll County near Delphi, IN on September 11, 1928. The youngest of 5 boys (Lloyd, Lynn, Dean, William) he grew up understanding hand-me-downs and hard work. Don learned to swim in the Tippecanoe River near the family farm. He learned to pray with his family in the Church of the Brethren.
A graduate of Delphi-Deer Creek High School class of 1946, he was active as class president, varsity basketball, FFA, Hi-Y, and class plays. From high school he joined the Army National Guards, IOOF, American Legion, while continuing to farm with his father.
In May of 1951 he began dating June Robinson of Brookston, IN after meeting in a roller rink. They married in 1953 and had 3 children Gary, Terri, and David. They would eventually move to Montgomery County to a farm east of Mace. Don worked a second job to farming at Burnett Lumber of Crawfordsville. Mom and Dad also both became realtors while farming. Mom was by his side for 65 years before passing in 2018. They watched over us while we grew instilling the "help your neighbor, work hard, and do right", they also taught us to roller skate. They gave us their best. Thanks mom and dad.
Retirement gave them time to become active members in the Pioneer Club, travel the United States, and restore old John Deere tractors. Some Walnut Elementary kids probably remember field trips to their farm.
They loved all their grandkids (8) and great-grandkids (10), time spent with them was cherished. Under the care of hospice, Daddy passed away in his home by the east window where he watched over their farm and the neighbors guinea hens with family beside him. He and our mother were able to the live their elderly years at home under patient assistance of our older brother Gary and his wife Sandi.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Guardian Angel Hospice, may any donations be forwarded to this amazing group of people.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Brookston IOOF Cemetery.
