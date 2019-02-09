|
|
Donald J. Blankman
Fowler - Donald J. Blankman, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1924 in Benton County to the late August and Florence Blankman. He graduated from Oxford High school in 1942. Don served in the Army at the end of World War II from 1945 to 1947.
On May 3, 1949, he married his beloved wife, Jeanette A. Benner, and they were married 59 years before her death in 2008. Don was a farmer, born and raised on the same farm where he lived and worked his entire life. He was also a house painter and loved working for and with all the people he met along the way. By the smile he always had on his face, he was known as "Smiley" by his co-workers and others. He enjoyed woodworking and collecting antiques, restoring them to their original beauty, sharing them with many, especially his children and grandchildren. In these last few years, he entertained the young and old with his love of karaoke and dancing. He is now dancing in heaven with his wife, the love of his life, and singing to her the last song he danced to with her on this earth, "I Will Always Love You".
Don was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford. He was also a member of St. Patrick's morning coffee club and the Fowler American Legion Post 57.
He is survived by his 3 children, Janet Hasser (fiancé Robert Barnard) of Fowler, Brad Blankman (wife Kathy) of Battle Ground, and Diane Kocher (husband Scott) of Madison; 10 grandchildren Jill (Hasser) Beltramea, Greta (Hasser) Meschke, Aaron Hasser, Nathan Hasser, Gretchen (Blankman) Haney, Rachel (Blankman) Cleveland, Ashley (Blankman) Zeese, Dustin Kocher, Brandon Kocher, and Nichole (Kocher) Jones; 23 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and 2 sisters-in-law Yvonne Blankman and Pat (Benner) VanMeter. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Art and Jack, and 3 sisters, Lois Snyder, Helen Owens, and Mary Rardon.
Family and friends may call at the Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, on Sunday, February 10th, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, with the Rosary at 4:00. On Monday, February 11th, visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 am at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford. Mass of Christian Burial will follow, with Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment following at the St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benton County .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019