Donald J. Hegg Sr.


1948 - 2020
Donald J. Hegg Sr. Obituary
Donald J. Hegg Sr

Lafayette - Donald J. Hegg Sr., 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

He was born August 29, 1948, in Marion County, MO, to the late Quinten and Virginia (Franklin) Hegg.

After graduating from high school Donald joined the US Navy where he proudly served until retiring in 1992

On July 27, 1981, he married Tomasine Campos in Hawaii and she survives.

Donald was a member of American Legion, 40&8 and the DAV and enjoyed singing Karaoke.

Surviving are his wife, Tomasine K. Hegg of Lafayette, sons, Christopher Cody Hegg of Lafayette, Joe (Sarah) Hegg of OK and Tim Murdock of ME, a daughter, Dawn (James) Williams of WA, brothers, Lonnie Hegg of Lafayette, Leon (Junie) Hegg of Indianapolis, Kenneth Hegg of Lafayette, and Dean Hegg of CA, a sister, Shirley Hegg of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Hegg.

Due to restrictions from the COVID pandemic a private Family service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will follow at Meadowview Cemetery.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
