Donald J. Rettig
West Lafayette - Donald J. Rettig, 67, of West Lafayette, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He had been battling cancer for several months.
Don was born January 28, 1952 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late John B. Rettig and Anna (Spitznagle) Rettig and was a 1970 graduate of Battle Ground High School.
His marriage of 34 years was to Judith Rock on January 6, 1985 in Lafayette; she survives.
Don worked for the family business, Rettig Enterprises, located at Doc's corner throughout high school and then until retiring due to health in March of 2019. He was an excellent welder and metal fabricator working side by side with his brother Mark. He enjoyed visiting with friends that would stop by the shop, many of those visits lasting longer than expected. Above all Don's greatest achievement was farming.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family and being on vacation once forced to go.
Surviving with his wife Judy is his mother, Anna Rettig; children, Kelly (Chris) Diasio of Zionsville, Karen Miller of Noblesville, Scott Rettig of Guam, Ann (Zach) Leeke of West Lafayette and Russell (Jill) Rettig of West Lafayette; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Rettig of Delphi, Joanna (Joseph) Fike of Ft. Wayne, Frank Rettig of West Lafayette, Mark (Vicki) Rettig of West Lafayette and Bill (Becky) Rettig of West Lafayette.
Also surviving are 12 special grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is his father, J.B. Rettig and a brother-in-law, Hal Ringley.
There will be a visitation to celebrate Don's life from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019