Donald Keener



West Lafayette - Donald G. Keener, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.



He was born in Shinnston, WV to the late Robert Keener and Ida (Linn) Keener. On October 23, 1963 he married Faye Buis and she survives.



During his professional career he spent 20 years in the United States Army serving one tour in Vietnam and two tours in Korea. After returning from the military, he worked for the Tippecanoe Sheriff's Department for 20 years before retiring. Once he retired, he worked part time for Lewis Motor Sales.



Donald was a member of the NRA and American Legion Post #492. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dropping by Lewis Motor Sales to visit his friends.



Along with his wife Faye, he is survived by his children: Barbara (Lindsey) Thompson of Gould, WV, Kimberly (James) Campbell of Battle Ground, Donald R. Keener (Karen Lucas) of West Lafayette, Daniel J. Keener of Lafayette, Laura G. (John) Danaher of Lafayette and Jason T. (Sara) Huston. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son Ronald Keener; brother Lawrence "Mick" McDonald; and sister Mary Lou McDonald.



A memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary