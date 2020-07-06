Donald Kessler
Rossville - Donald F. Kessler, 80, of rural Rossville passed away at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born June 11, 1940 in Pyrmont, to Fay Henry and Verna Mae (Keller) Kessler. He was a 1958 graduate of Rossville High School. Donald married Verna Mae (Dolby) Miller on January 8, 1966. She survives.
Donald had been the Rossville Town Marshal from 1973 until his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, golf, guns, his German Shepherds, and his time with the donut club at the Flour Mill Bakery. He was also able to receive his pilot's license in his earlier years.
Along with his wife of 54 years, Donald is survived by his children, David (Andrea) Kessler of Pyrmont, Steve (Corrinne) Kessler of West Lafayette, Deb (Mike) Wallpe of West Lafayette and Jeff (Michelle) Miller of Fresno, CA; sister, Norma Jean Barnhart of Flora; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Marion Kessler and one grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9-10:30am at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Mike Lyle officiating. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County Cancer.
