Donald Kincade
Lafayette - Donald Lee Kincade, 66, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born July 29, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Orville Kincade and Mary Barbara (Lechner) Kincade. He was a 1971 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High school before attending Ivy Tech Community College. Donald worked for Arni's for over 30 years retiring as manager, he also worked for Tippecanoe School Corporation as a Bus Driver for 17 years. After retiring, he worked for Lafayette Limo for 10 years.
On December 18, 1977 he married Diana Lynn Wilcox in Lafayette and she survives.
He regularly attended Faith Church East where he enjoyed Aquasize at the pool and Caleb's Kin Faith Church Senior Group. He was a 4-H leader for 10 years and IHSAA Swim Official. He loved playing cards, going to car shows, and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Donald was an avid Purdue sports fan, who enjoyed watching the WWE and fixing up old cars. He loved traveling and camping with his wife and family, and attending southern gospel concerts.
Along with his wife Diana, he is survived by his children: Kimberly Pratharn of West Lafayette, Andrew (Jamie) Kincade, Patrick (Elizabeth) Kincade and Charles (Che') Kincade all of Lafayette; sister Catherine Henderson of Lafayette. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Troy, Laila, Clayton, Elijah, Grayson, Raelyn, and Ryker.
He is preceded in death by his father Orville Kincade, mother Mary Barbara (Lechner) Davis, siblings Harold Kincade, Carolyn Sue Hinton and Jimmy Kincade.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Faith Church East. Funeral service will be 10am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the church with Reverend Dustin Folden officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Caleb's Kin Faith Church Senior Group. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019