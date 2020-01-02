|
|
Donald L. Center
Kentland - Donald L. Center, 94, passed away on December 25, 2019 at his Ft. Myers Beach, Florida home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born January 16, 1925 to his parents Leslie and Bertha (Watkins) Center.
He graduated from Raub High School in 1943. Upon graduation he began farming. In 1962, he became the Pontiac dealer in Kentland. He acquired the Chevrolet/Buick dealership in Kentland in 1989 and the Olds/Cadillac dealership in 1994 and became known as Don Centers Motors. He retired in April 2003.
He is survived by his wife Deb Sondgeroth and 2 daughters Judy (Richard) Berenda of Earl Park and Julie Lidester of West Lafayette. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Juanita, his son in law Tom Lidester, his brother Wayne and great granddaughter Renee Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020