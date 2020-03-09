Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Donald L. Vessels Sr.


1931 - 2020
Pine Village - Donald L. Vessels, Sr., 88, of Pine Village, IN passed away at his residence Sunday evening March 8, 2020. Donald was born in Fowler, IN September 3, 1931, the son of the late Stanley and Elsie Yarno Vessels. He attended Fowler Catholic School and a 1953 graduate of Freeland Park High School before enlisting in the Army, where he served as a paratrooper during the Korean War. Donald married Frances E. Brock in Boswell, IN December 24, 1951, and she preceded him in death January 16, 2008. He formerly was employed at Harrison Steel in Attica, and spent most all of his working career at Purdue University in the Stores Department. Donald was a former member of the Pine Village Fire Department and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are two daughters, Diana L. Beedle (David) of Attica, IN; Carolyn A. Stevens of Lafayette, IN; two sons, Michael A. Vessels of West Lafayette, IN; Timothy W. Vessels of Lafayette, IN and a brother, Robert Vessels of Crawfordsville, IN. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald L. Vessels, Jr., a grandson, John Paul Shuee, two brothers, Joseph and Wayne Vessels and a sister, Leona Burton. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 5 until 7 PM Thursday March 12. Funeral services will be held at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford 10:30 AM Friday March 13, Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating, with interment in Fowler Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
