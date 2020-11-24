Donald Lee "Don" Andres
Lake Wales - Donald Lee Andres, 92 Donald Lee Andres of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.
He was born October 15, 1928 in Earl Park, Indiana to the late Edward and Lillian Andres; he came here from Indiana in 2000. Donald served 30 years in the United States Air Force as a navigator and served in Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Following his military service, he was a Mechanical Engineer for the United States Government and became a Professor at Purdue University. He was of the catholic faith, a member of the VFW in Lake Wales, and enjoyed building model airplanes. Donald was preceded in death by his daughter Donna; sisters, Betty and Joyce; and brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jayne Andres; daughter, Brenda Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana; sons, Edward Andres of Long Island, New York, Michael Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Paul Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana; sisters, Carol Deno and husband Kenneth of Oxford, Indiana, and Sonya Larson and husband David of Arkansas; and grandchildren, Amos and Sarah.Funeral services will be held at a later date in Lafayette, Indiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
