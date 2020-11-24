1/
Donald Lee "Don" Andres
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee "Don" Andres

Lake Wales - Donald Lee Andres, 92 Donald Lee Andres of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 15, 1928 in Earl Park, Indiana to the late Edward and Lillian Andres; he came here from Indiana in 2000. Donald served 30 years in the United States Air Force as a navigator and served in Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Following his military service, he was a Mechanical Engineer for the United States Government and became a Professor at Purdue University. He was of the catholic faith, a member of the VFW in Lake Wales, and enjoyed building model airplanes. Donald was preceded in death by his daughter Donna; sisters, Betty and Joyce; and brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jayne Andres; daughter, Brenda Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana; sons, Edward Andres of Long Island, New York, Michael Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Paul Andres of West Lafayette, Indiana; sisters, Carol Deno and husband Kenneth of Oxford, Indiana, and Sonya Larson and husband David of Arkansas; and grandchildren, Amos and Sarah.Funeral services will be held at a later date in Lafayette, Indiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved