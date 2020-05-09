Services
Archer Weston Funeral Home
501 E Clinton Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3329
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
1956 - 2020
Donald Lee Laughner Obituary
Donald Lee Laughner, 63, of West Lafayette and formerly of Frankfort, passed away May 8, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on October 1, 1956 in Frankfort to Marilyn Joan (Archey) Laughner. He married Grace L. Adams on August 6, 1976 in Forest and she survives.

Don attended Frankfort Schools and was a 1975 graduate of Clinton Central High School. In his early years, he worked for Ranch Supermarket in Frankfort. After earning his Life Insurance License, he worked for 43 years as an agent with Western and Southern Life and retired in January 2018 from Farm Bureau in Delphi. He was a former member of Forest Baptist Church and loved his cats, yard work, and cleaning cars.

Surviving along with his wife, Grace are his Son: Dustin L. (Jessica) Laughner of Boswell, Sisters: Christine (Gerry) Bunn and Tena (Rick) Fox both of Frankfort; Brother: Jeff (Tina) Laughner of Frankfort; Sister-in-law: Donna (Jim) Calabro of Kokomo; Brothers-in-law: Jay D. Adams and Donald D. Adams both of Gahanna, OH; Several Nieces, Nephews, and Friends, along with his favorite cat: Sissy. He was preceded in death by his mother and in-laws: JD and Joyce Adams.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 E. Clinton Street, Frankfort. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, the service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. To participate, please use the link on our website. Friends may visit Noon until the time of service on Tuesday with restrictions by our Governor limiting attendance to 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Frankfort. Memorial donations may be made in Don's honor to the Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041 or the Tippecanoe County Humane Society, 1705 South 2nd Street, Lafayette, IN 47905. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 12, 2020
